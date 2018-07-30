Giants' Joe Panik: Returns from DL

Panik (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Monday's tilt against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik had been on the shelf since July 7 due to a left groin strain, and although he's not in Monday's starting lineup, he'll be available off the bench and figures to return to action Tuesday. He'll resume his duty as the everyday second baseman, bumping Alen Hanson and Chase d'Arnaud back into utility roles.