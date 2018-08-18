Giants' Joe Panik: Returns to lineup against righty

Panik went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

Panik had been situated on the bench for the last three games with the Giants facing a slew of left-handed starters. The club is scheduled to face three consecutive righties beginning Saturday, so the second baseman should find himself back in the starting nine over that brief stretch. Panik fell into a platoon at the keystone after slashing .240/.302/.348 in 67 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories