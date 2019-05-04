Giants' Joe Panik: Returns to lineup with bang

Panik went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Panik got the day off against a southpaw on Wednesday -- as he usually does -- but he returned to the lineup and delivered his second long ball of the season. The 28-year-old is slashing a meager .200/.270/.300 on the year, but he has been showing life with five hits over his last four starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories