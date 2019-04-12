Giants' Joe Panik: Returns to lineup with two hits
Panik batted second and went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 1-0 win over Colorado.
Panik returned to the lineup after serving three consecutive games on the bench (all against southpaws). Unlike previous years, it looks like the 28-year-old will operate in a strict platoon with Yangervis Solarte at the keystone. This is unfortunate news for Panik owners, as his career splits against lefties (.269/.327/.341) aren't egregiously worse than his numbers against righties (.280/.343/.414).
