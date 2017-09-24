Giants' Joe Panik: Sidelined with elbow soreness

Panik -- who is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers -- is dealing with a sore right elbow, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Panik was struck on his right elbow during an at-bat in Saturday's contest and was subsequently withheld from the starting lineup Sunday and he's dealing with some lingering soreness. We'll have to wait and see if he's able to suit up for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.