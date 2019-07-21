Giants' Joe Panik: Sits again

Panik is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Panik will sit for the second consecutive day, this time likely because southpaw Steven Matz will take the mound for the Mets. However, Panik hasn't dictated his presence in the lineup by hitting just .224 with one extra-base hit in July. Donovan Solano will take his place at second base and lead off.

