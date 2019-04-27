Giants' Joe Panik: Sits against second southpaw

Panik remains on the bench Saturday against the Yankees, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees have started two straight lefties in James Paxton and J.A. Happ, so Panik remains stuck on the bench. The Giants have faced 12 lefties in their first 26 games, and Panik has started against just four of them. Yangervis Solarte starts again in his absence.

