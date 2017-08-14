Giants' Joe Panik: Sits out Monday
Panik (head) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Panik was shaken up during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, and although he passed concussion protocol following the game, the Giants will give him a day off to rest. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day; it doesn't sound like he'll be sidelined for too long at this point. Kelby Tomlinson is starting in his place at the keystone, and will likely continue to do so for any time Panik ends up missing.
