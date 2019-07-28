Giants' Joe Panik: Sitting against lefty

Panik is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Panik will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games with southpaw Adrian Morejon starting for the Padres. The 28-year-old is 4-for-21 in his last nine contests and appears to be losing his grip on the starting job to Donovan Solano, who starts at the keystone Sunday.