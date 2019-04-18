Giants' Joe Panik: Sitting versus lefty

Panik is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Panik will move to the bench with lefty Patrick Corbin twirling for the Nationals in the series finale. The switch-hitting Yangervis Solarte checks into the lineup at second base to give the Giants another option from the right side to counter Corbin.

