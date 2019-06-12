Giants' Joe Panik: Sitting vs. southpaw

Panik is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with a southpaw in Joey Lucchesi toeing the rubber for the Padres. In his stead, Donovan Solano is starting at the keystone and hitting leadoff.

