Giants' Joe Panik: Situated on bench

Panik is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.

Panik has started the past four games for the Giants, going 2-for-11 with two runs scored and a 3:0 BB:K. He'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener with a southpaw in Eric Lauer toeing the rubber for San Diego. In his place, Yangervis Solarte will start at the keystone and hit seventh.