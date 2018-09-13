Giants' Joe Panik: Slaps three singles

Panik led off and went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Braves.

Panik returned to the lineup after being situated on the bench for three of the Giants' last four contests. The 27-year-old no longer starts against southpaws, and he will occasionally sit against righties to get Alen Hanson's bat in the lineup. Panik is slashing just .248/.302/.340 with little to show in terms of counting stats, so the lack of consistent playing time limits his fantasy value.