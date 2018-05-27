Giants' Joe Panik: Slated to being rehab assignment

Panik (thumb) will be in the starting lineup at Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Panik will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday and is expected to be back to the major leagues in about a week. He underwent thumb surgery April 30, and he's been on the 10-day disabled list since. Panik was batting .267 with three home runs and five RBI in 23 games before suffering the injury.