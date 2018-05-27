Giants' Joe Panik: Slated to being rehab assignment
Panik (thumb) will be in the starting lineup at Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Panik will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday and is expected to be back to the major leagues in about a week. He underwent thumb surgery April 30, and he's been on the 10-day disabled list since. Panik was batting .267 with three home runs and five RBI in 23 games before suffering the injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...