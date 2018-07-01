Giants' Joe Panik: Smacks fourth home run

Panik went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Panik drove a line drive just over the right field wall to record his fourth home run of the season. It was his first home run since April 3, and even considering that he missed all of May, it appears that his early season power surge -- he hit three home runs in his first five games -- was a mirage. While his batting average has room to improve based on a six percent strikeout rate, he'll have a hard time producing quality fantasy numbers so long as he remains in bottom third of the batting order.