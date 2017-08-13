Play

Giants' Joe Panik: Smashes seventh homer of season Saturday

Panik went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Nationals.

Panik hit his seventh homer of the year in the second inning to put the Giants on the board in a road loss. This was his second homer since June 22, and his .264/.322/.390 slash line makes him a weak fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast