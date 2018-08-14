Giants' Joe Panik: Sticks on bench Tuesday

Panik is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Panik will remain on the bench for a second straight game with the Dodgers deploying another left-hander (Alex Wood). Chase d'Arnaud will start at the keystone and hit second in his stead.

