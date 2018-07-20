Giants' Joe Panik: Takes batting practice

Panik (groin) took some swings Friday and he could begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Panik landed on the disabled list July 7 with a left groin strain, but he's nearing a return to action. If he responds well to batting practice and other baseball activities, he'll likely begin a minor-league stint early next week, with a potential return coming in early August.