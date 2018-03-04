Giants' Joe Panik: Takes Hamels deep

Panik went 2-for-4 with a double and his first home run of the spring in Saturday's 9-4 victory over the Rangers.

It should be no surprise that Panik was able to take a southpaw deep, as he proved to be virtually split-proof last season with a .290 batting average against fellow left-handers compared to .287 against righties. The 27-year-old turned in a solid, but unspectacular 10-homer campaign in 138 games last season, but his fantasy value is derived from his solid batting average (.288) and ability to get on base to score runs. With Denard Span out of the picture, there is a shot that Panik could bat atop the Giants' revamped lineup of veteran bats. His lineup placement and development will largely determine if he can breach standard-league fantasy appeal at a loaded position, or if it will simply be another year of deep-league value for the second baseman.