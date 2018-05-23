Giants' Joe Panik: Takes on-field BP

Panik (thumb) took on-field batting practice Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik started taking dry swings last week, but this marked the first time he was able to take on-field batting practice since undergoing thumb surgery at the end of April. The second baseman said he felt good gripping the bat -- noting that his hand is strong enough to use his normal swing -- and had no problem hitting to all fields. Barring any setbacks, Panik could embark on a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of May, which would line him up for a return during the first half of June.