Giants' Joe Panik: Takes seat Sunday

Panik is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants typically don't keep the lefty-hitting Panik on the bench against right-handers, but he'll find himself in that predicament for the second time in five games while Miguel Gomez picks up another start at the keystone. With Panik mustering a .219 on-base percentage in July, manager Bruce Bochy could be rethinking the 26-year-old's standing as an everyday player, though the Giants aren't exactly brimming with attractive alternatives.