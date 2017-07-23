Giants' Joe Panik: Takes seat Sunday
Panik is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants typically don't keep the lefty-hitting Panik on the bench against right-handers, but he'll find himself in that predicament for the second time in five games while Miguel Gomez picks up another start at the keystone. With Panik mustering a .219 on-base percentage in July, manager Bruce Bochy could be rethinking the 26-year-old's standing as an everyday player, though the Giants aren't exactly brimming with attractive alternatives.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...