Giants' Joe Panik: Takes seat Sunday

Panik is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants typically don't keep the lefty-hitting Panik on the bench against right-handers, but he'll find himself in that predicament for the second time in five games while Miguel Gomez picks up another start at the keystone. With Panik mustering a .219 on-base percentage in July, manager Bruce Bochy could be rethinking the 26-year-old's standing as an everyday player, though the Giants aren't exactly brimming with attractive alternatives.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast