Giants' Joe Panik: Three-hit night

Panik went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run Monday in the Giants' 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Panik's RBI double capped a three-run eighth inning that helped the Giants secure a come-from-behind victory. The second baseman now has five multi-hit efforts on the month, but the lack of home-run or stolen-base production he offers depresses his ceiling for fantasy purposes.