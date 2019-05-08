Giants' Joe Panik: Three hits in win
Panik went 3-for-6 with an RBI in Tuesday's 14-4 win over the Rockies.
Panik has looked more like his former self over the last eight contests, slashing .306/.342/.417 over the span. The 28-year-old will have to maintain this level of play to return to the fantasy realm, as he still doesn't provide much in terms of power and speed.
