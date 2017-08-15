Giants' Joe Panik: To land on concussion DL
Panik is expected to land on the concussion DL, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants are reportedly in the process of doing the paperwork to place Panik on the 7-day DL, but the move is not yet official. He had supposedly passed all of his concussion tests since suffering the head injury on Sunday, but obviously there are some symptoms. Kelby Tomlinson should settle into regular playing time in the short term and Orlando Calixte is expected to be promoted to serve as infield depth while Panik is out.
