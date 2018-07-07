Giants' Joe Panik: To land on DL

Panik (groin) is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list following his injury Friday against the Cardinals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy stated after the game that Panik is likely headed to the disabled list after suffering a groin strain. A corresponding move will likely be made prior to Saturday's tilt.

