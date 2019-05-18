Giants' Joe Panik: Two doubles in loss
Panik went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Friday's 7-0 loss to Arizona.
Panik extended his current on-base streak to 15 games, slashing .333/.418/.474 over that span. Manager Bruce Bochy may have to be questioned regarding his ability to see the future, as he placed his second baseman in the leadoff spot against righties seemingly right before his bat caught fire. Supernatural forces or not, Panik is locked in at the plate right now, providing a boost in batting average and runs scored for those in need.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...