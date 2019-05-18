Giants' Joe Panik: Two doubles in loss

Panik went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Friday's 7-0 loss to Arizona.

Panik extended his current on-base streak to 15 games, slashing .333/.418/.474 over that span. Manager Bruce Bochy may have to be questioned regarding his ability to see the future, as he placed his second baseman in the leadoff spot against righties seemingly right before his bat caught fire. Supernatural forces or not, Panik is locked in at the plate right now, providing a boost in batting average and runs scored for those in need.

