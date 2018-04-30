Giants' Joe Panik: Undergoes surgery Monday

Panik (thumb) underwent surgery Monday and is expected to miss six weeks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

A more definitive timeframe for Panik's eventual return will become available as his rehab progresses, although the initial estimate of six weeks would lead to him returning around the middle of June. With Panik out, expect Kelby Tomlinson and Alen Hanson to share time at second base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories