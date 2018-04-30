Giants' Joe Panik: Undergoes surgery Monday
Panik (thumb) underwent surgery Monday and is expected to miss six weeks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
A more definitive timeframe for Panik's eventual return will become available as his rehab progresses, although the initial estimate of six weeks would lead to him returning around the middle of June. With Panik out, expect Kelby Tomlinson and Alen Hanson to share time at second base.
More News
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start