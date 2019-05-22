Giants' Joe Panik: Walkoff single in ninth
Panik went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.
The second baseman was a pest at the top of the order, but he really stung Atlanta when he walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-run single. Panik is enjoying a strong month of May, slashing .328/.444/.466 through 16 games with a homer, a steal, eight RBI and 10 runs.
