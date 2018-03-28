Giants' Joe Panik: Will lead off against righties

Panik will bat leadoff against right-handed pitchers this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After primarily occupying the two-hole in the order during the 2017 season, Panik will take over the leadoff role this season following the departure of last year's tablesetter Denard Span. Barring a severe decline in his on-base skills, Panik should be in line to set a new career-high in runs scored hitting in front of Buster Posey, Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria. Manager Bruce Bochy also reported Tuesday that Austin Jackson will lead off against lefties.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories