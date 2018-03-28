Giants' Joe Panik: Will lead off against righties

Panik will bat leadoff against right-handed pitchers this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After primarily occupying the two-hole in the order during the 2017 season, Panik will take over the leadoff role this season following the departure of last year's tablesetter Denard Span. Barring a severe decline in his on-base skills, Panik should be in line to set a new career-high in runs scored hitting in front of Buster Posey, Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria. Manager Bruce Bochy also reported Tuesday that Austin Jackson will lead off against lefties.