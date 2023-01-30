Ross agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB Spring Training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career, and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances for the Nationals in 2021 -- 19 of those starts -- while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB ratio in 108 innings pitched. If healthy over the summer, Ross could make starts with the Giants, but he can be safely ignored in fantasy leagues to begin the season.