The Giants have selected Whitman with the 69th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Whitman transferred from Purdue to Kent State after his sophomore season and is one of the better college lefties in an admittedly weak class for that demographic. He has a good frame (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) and had multiple successful short summers on the Cape (14:2 K:BB in 10.2 total innings). Whitman's fastball sits in the low-90s and touches 96 mph. His low-80s slider is his best pitch and he has a serviceable changeup. More floor than ceiling, Whitman would likely need to add at least a tick to his fastball while continuing to improve his command in order to profile as more than a No. 3 or No. 4 starter.