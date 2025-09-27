Peguero picked up a hold in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Rockies, allowing one hit while striking out one across a scoreless inning.

Peguero entered the game in the eighth and gave up just one single, throwing eight of his 14 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has logged three consecutive scoreless outings, surrendering one hit while striking out four across three innings during that span. Overall, he owns a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 21.1 innings in 16 games this season.