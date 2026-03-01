Peguero (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Friday and is on track to play this week, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Peguero began experiencing tightness in his left hamstring in mid-February but is progressing toward his Cactus League debut. The right-hander made 17 relief appearances for the Giants in 2025 after his contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento in August, recording a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings.