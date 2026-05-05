The Giants reinstated (hamstring) from the injured list Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Peguero has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered during spring training. He started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on April 7 and will now return to the Giants after posting a 4.82 ERA and 0.86 WHIP through 9.1 frames in the minors. The 29-year-old righty held his own in the big leagues last season, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 22.1 innings, and he'll likely work in a setup or middle-relief role with San Francisco.