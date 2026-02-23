Peguero (hamstring) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday before advancing to a live batting practice session Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Peguero's recovery from left hamstring tightness is coming along well. As long as he gets through his next two throwing sessions with no issues, he'll likely be cleared to pitch in Cactus League games. Peguero could be used in a setup role this season for the Giants.