Giants' Joey Bart: Activated from injured list
Bart was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Giants on Monday.
Bart has been out nearly all season with a back injury but is ready to go after picking up three hits in seven at-bats over two rehab games. He and Blake Sabol are projected to share catching duties.
