Giants' Joey Bart: Drafted second overall by Giants

The Giants have selected Bart with the second overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Bart joins Jason Varitek and Matt Wieters as Georgia Tech catchers selected in the first round, and he has the talent to wind up being the best overall player of the trio. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he really looks the part behind the plate, and evaluators find very little to complain about with him on that side of the ball -- he even calls his own games, which is rare for a college catcher. It's easy to overlook the defensive part of the scouting report when analyzing prospects for fantasy purposes, but it's really important that catching prospects have the arm, game-calling and framing chops to stick, otherwise they don't get the at-bats to matter, or end up at first base or designated hitter, where the bat is usually too light. Bart checks all those necessary boxes, immediately making him one of the top catching prospects in the game. At the plate, he is power over hit, but the offensive profile is still good enough to be above average for his position. He is hitting .359/.471/.632 with 16 home runs and a 56:41 K:BB through 220 at-bats in his junior season with the Yellow Jackets. His plus raw power has made him a relevant prospect since his prep days, but he figures to swing and miss a lot in pro ball, and it should be seen as a win if he is a .250 hitter in the majors.