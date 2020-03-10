Play

Bart was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bart was in big-league camp to start the spring but was never under serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The 23-year-old may be the catcher of the future for the Giants, but that future won't be coming just yet as he's played only 22 games at the Double-A level. His destination to start the season has yet to be announced.

