Giants' Joey Bart: Heads to minor-league camp
Bart was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bart was in big-league camp to start the spring but was never under serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The 23-year-old may be the catcher of the future for the Giants, but that future won't be coming just yet as he's played only 22 games at the Double-A level. His destination to start the season has yet to be announced.
