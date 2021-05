Bart (groin) returned to the lineup at Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Bart was sidelined for just over a week with a sore groin, but he appears to have made a full recovery from the issue. The 24-year-old is expected to spent most of the season at Sacramento, but he'll likely be the next man up for No. 1 catching duties at the big-league level should Buster Posey miss time at any point.