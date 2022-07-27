site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joey-bart-out-of-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joey Bart: Out of lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart (illness) is absent from Wednesday's lineup versus the Diamondbacks, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After leaving Tuesday's contest early due to an illness, Bart will miss Wednesday's series finale. Austin Wynns will start at catcher and bat ninth against Arizona.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read