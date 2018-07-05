Giants' Joey Bart: Shows off power in Northwest League debut
Bart started at catcher and went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI for short-season Salem-Keizer in its 15-1 win Wednesday over Hillsboro.
Making his Northwest League debut, Bart didn't take long to get comfortable with his new squad. Bart, who batted .261/.320/.391 in six games with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate before getting the call to short-season ball, isn't expected to face much of a challenge from opposing pitchers until he heads to a full-season affiliate. The 21-year-old possesses plus raw power and should be a capable home-run producer from the catcher spot once he reaches the big leagues, but he's unlikely to be much more than a neutral asset in batting average.
