The Giants signed Lucchesi to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lucchesi will earn $1.5 million if he's in the majors. The left-hander made 11 starts with the Mets over the last two seasons, compiling a 3.32 ERA but an underwhelming 39:25 K:BB across 57 innings of work. Lucchesi will likely begin the 2025 season in the rotation at Triple-A Sacramento.