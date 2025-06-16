Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss in Sunday's 5-4 defeat to the Dodgers, allowing two earned runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning.

Lucchesi made his Giants debut Monday, entering the game with two outs in the fourth inning and allowing a single before inducing the final out. Lucchesi then surrendered back-to-back singles to start the fifth and was pulled after securing the first out. The 32-year-old was a last-minute addition to the major-league roster, with the team trading Sunday's projected starter, Kyle Harrison, and three other players to the Red Sox in exchange for Rafael Devers. Lucchesi had been working in relief for Triple-A Sacramento before joining San Francisco, posting a 3.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 31:8 K:BB across 30.2 innings in 20 appearances.