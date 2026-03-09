Giants' Joey Lucchesi: Re-joins Giants as NRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants re-signed Lucchesi to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Lucchesi was non-tendered by the Giants back in November, but with Reiver Sanmartin (hip) out three months and Erik Miller (back) banged up, Lucchesi has a chance to make the team as a left-handed reliever. He was decent for San Francisco last season, collecting a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 38.1 innings.
