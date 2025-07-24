Lucchesi threw a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta, allowing no hits while striking out one.

Lucchesi threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes, marking his 10th consecutive scoreless outing. During that span, the left-hander has allowed six hits and two walks while striking out 16 over 12 innings. Since joining the major-league roster from Triple-A Sacramento on June 15, the 32-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 17:2 K:BB across 14 innings in 13 appearances.