Rickard went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Rickard hit his first home run as a Giant off starter Drew Smyly in the third inning. He then walked and scored again in the sixth. The long ball was his third of the season through 44 games while batting .207/.314/.372. The 28-year-old was promoted to the majors on August 8 after getting claimed on waivers. He had previously spent time with the Orioles.