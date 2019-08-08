Rickard was promoted to the majors Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Steven Duggar (shoulder) was placed on the injured list to make room for Rickard's arrival. The 28-year-old outfielder was claimed off waivers by the Giants on June 21 and will likely serve as the fourth outfielder for his new club. Rickard slashed .358/.406/.568 with 34 runs scored and 20 RBI for Triple-A Sacramento.

