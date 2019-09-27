Giants' Joey Rickard: Starts, but pulled early
Rickard started in left field and went 0-for-1 before being removed in an 8-3 win over the Rockies on Thursday.
Rickard was in the starting lineup against a southpaw, but he was removed once Kyle Freeland left the contest after just three innings. Mike Yastrzemski took over in left field and went 2-for-3 with a home run. Rickard has a couple more shots to start this weekend with the Dodgers scheduled to throw two left-handed starters on Saturday (Hyun-Jin Ryu) and Sunday (Rich Hill), but his pedestrian .226/.314/.360 slash line won't generate much buzz amongst fantasy owners.
