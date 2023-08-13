The Giants signed Camargo to a minor league deal Saturday.
Camargo joined his third organization in the 2023 season after being with the Royals and Tigers previously. All of his game this season have come at the Triple-A level, including Saturday's game for Triple-A Sacramento, in which he went 2-for-5. In the minors this season, the infielder is slashing .268/.348/.479.
