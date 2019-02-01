Andreoli was claimed by the Giants on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Andreoli is now on his fourth team of the offseason, having ended last season with the Orioles and since passed through the Mariners and Rangers prior to Friday's move. The 28-year-old produced a solid .287/.397/401 line in 89 games for Triple-A Tacoma last season but hit just .230/.284/.262 in 67 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league action. Derek Law was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.